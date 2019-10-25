The absurd antics of Putin ridiculed caricature
In Russia decided to change the composition of the Council for human rights. President Vladimir Putin fired everyone from the head to ordinary employees. Cartoonist Sergei Elkin decided to find the answer to this question and one to laugh at the Kremlin dwarf. About it writes DW.
As it turned out, the Russian President dismissed the head of the HRC Russia in connection with the attainment of 70 years of age. The new head of this body under the President of the Russian Federation was the former host of “Time” Valery Fadeev.
Cartoonist Elkin ridiculed Putin’s desire to create a vertical of power, which would work only on the powers that be would protect only their interests. Sergei Elkin drew Putin, standing near the Kremlin wall between the oil and was holding the poster. It is written to the HRC defended his human rights, Vladimir Putin.