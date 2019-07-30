The abundance of fruits and berries can harm the health and appearance
In the summer when availability of fruit and berries it is important to prevent excess in the diet and not to make on the basis of their fasting days. Passion these products can harm the health and appearance, said the expert.
Dietician Natalia Grigorieva told about why don’t need to use too many fruits and berries, despite the large list of their beneficial properties. The excess of these products in the diet can lead to weight gain, deterioration in the quality of the skin and overall health, stated the specialist.
Harmful effects of berries and fruits Grigoriev connects with a high content in these foods simple carbohydrates – glucose and fructose. Thus, unlike glucose, fructose does not split (in the body not have the necessary enzymes) and fully enters the liver. If the liver cannot cope with the load, part of the fructose goes to the formation of fatty deposits.
In addition, said the nutritionist, on the background of a large number of simple sugars that enter with food in the body, they can cause glycation, which is characterized by oxidation of proteins and disturbances in their structure. Since proteins are integral components of all hormones and enzymes, there are changes in the body’s metabolic processes. Such changes affect the connective tissue, i.e. skin. According to Natalia Grigorieva, people who abuse sugar, and specifically fructose, the skin rapidly loses its firmness and elasticity, wrinkle.
The nutritionist recommends that you eat no more than 300 grams of fruit and vegetables a day. Have them to be separate from other products – for example, between meals, preferably in the morning, to 16-17 hours. Grigoriev advises to prefer fruits and berries with a low glycemic index – it’s all citrus, forest and garden berries, plums, pomegranates, apricots. In turn, watermelon, cantaloupe, mangoes, persimmons, sweet grapes and apples are fruits with a high glycemic index, after their use in the blood increases the sugar and then the insulin concentration.
According to a nutritionist, the most useful are such fruits as grapefruit, grapes, blueberries, raspberries and currants.