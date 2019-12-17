The achievement of Ukrainian immigrants became the subject of official Christmas decorations in the White house
Association of the history of the White house chose the helicopter Sikorsky H-34 as the official Christmas tree ornament this year presidential main Christmas tree USA.
The ornament honors President Dwight Eisenhower, who first decided to use helicopters to transport top officials, writes “Voice of America”.
In the summer of 1957, President Eisenhower spent his vacation in Rhode island when the news came that he must return to the American capital.
Instead to use the presidential yacht, the assistant advised the President to use a helicopter of the marine corps. President at the Sikorsky helicopter flown to air station United States Navy, where the presidential plane took him to Washington. The journey by car would take several hours by boat — 40 minutes, and the Sikorsky helicopter — 7 minutes. Describes the history of the company Lockheed Martin, formerly Sikorsky.
The success of the first flights proved that the helicopters can get in and go on the South lawn of the White house, and since then, the presidents of the United States operate flights to the presidential aircraft is a helicopter.
In December 1959, President Eisenhower made the first overseas flight by helicopter Sikorsky S-58, the site says Lockheed Martin.
President Eisenhower wrote a personal letter of thanks to Igor Sikorski on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the VS300 helicopter in the United States.
“You may know that I am in recent years began to use helicopters. For my purposes, they are priceless. I am also constantly amazed of the history of the missions of rescue when their unique capabilities to operate with high efficiency… saving lives that would otherwise be lost,” reads the letter.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Igor Sikorsky was born in Kyiv and educated at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. In the early twentieth century left for the United States, where together with a group of enthusiasts started the company to manufacture aircraft Sikorsky Aero Engineering Corporation. 100 years after the founding of the Ukrainian company was estimated at $7.1 billion. One of the latest large orders the company Sikorsky was a contract with the Department of defense, signed last summer. The deal involves the supply of 257 combat and evacuation helicopters with a total value of $3.8 billion.