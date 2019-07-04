The Acropolis closes to visitors due to the unbearable heat
The Acropolis Museum will be closed on Thursday and Friday from 13:00 to 17:00. The reason – abnormally hot weather, established in recent days in Greece, reported the Ministry of culture and sports of the country.
Officials from the management of the antiquities of Athens has decided to close an archaeological site since, according to forecasts of weather forecasters, air temperature in the afternoon of July 4 will exceed 40 degrees.
Tourists who have bought electronic tickets on this watch, and asked me to contact sales email.
The Acropolis in Athens is the most visited archaeological site of Greece. Last year it was visited by 3.15 million people.
The specialists found that all of the collected weather data Jun-2019 was the hottest month on the planet.