The act of anti-Semitism in new Jersey: a vandal damaged more than 50 cars in the Jewish community. VIDEO
Police in new Jersey are investigating an unprecedented act of vandalism, which, apparently, is a manifestation of anti-Semitism.
Last weekend (10-11 August), the man slashed the tires of over 50 cars parked in the Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood (new Jersey), writes CBS.
Waking up Saturday morning and noticed that all four tires of his car punctured, Yitzhak Katz realized that he was the victim of a vandal. But when the little man walked along Marlin Street, it became obvious that it was not a random attack.
“When I was down in the quarter, we saw that the tires were punctured only on vehicles near the houses of the Jews. It was pretty obvious,” said Katz.
Surveillance cameras filmed the man in the hood who committed the acts of vandalism. The video shows that he worked very quickly, breaking four tyres on one car in a matter of seconds. In total the offender was slashed over 150 tires on 56 cars.
All the victims were members of Orthodox Jewish families.
Police are investigating the crime as committed on the soil of prejudice.
“People stayed up until one o’clock, two, three o’clock in the morning, worrying that their cars that were not damaged last night will be spoiled the next night,” — said one of the victims Vitse Vale.
Police believe suspect may be linked to similar crimes committed earlier. Just last week, about a dozen of the tires was cut, near one of the intersections on Marlin Street. Then all the victims of the car also belonged to Jewish families.
“He even got nothing from it. All he did is just damaged someone else’s property. It’s one thing if he stole something, because that means he’s got something. But this… this is just beyond comprehension,” said Katz.
As of Sunday evening a large part of the community has still not recovered from the incident, the victim was waiting for mechanics to repair cars. They also work with the police, collecting videotapes from surveillance cameras to establish a more clear time frame of the crime for further identification of the suspect.
The community offers a reward of $ 2,000 to anyone who can help to identify the suspect.