The activation time of one of the main points in the Messi contract with Barcelona expired
Lionel Messi
The clause allowing the free Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona this summer expired at the weekend, reports ESPN, citing its own insider information.
This means that the Argentine will remain at camp Nou for at least another 12 months.
In the contract of 32-year-old striker from the Catalan club, extended in 2017, had been prescribed the paragraph under which he had a right to quit the band for free in the summer. The period of activation of this item ended on the last day of spring.
Messi’s representatives did not comment on the news, saying it does not discuss issues related to the agreement of the player.
The current contract Leo with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2021.
Forward protects colors of the club throughout his career. This season he has played 22 matches in the Spanish League and scored 19 goals and 12 assists.