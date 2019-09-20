The actor died from “Gangster Petersburg” and “Streets of the broken lanterns”
Russian actor Igor Shibanov, who starred in the TV series “Streets of broken lamps” and “Bandit Petersburg”, has died on 76-m to year of life.
This is stated in the message on the website young people’s theatre named Bryantsev, which worked Shibanov.
Representatives of the youth theatre said that “the heart of the artist stopped on the way to Krasnodar”, where he recovered with the play. The cause of cardiac arrest is not specified.
Shibanov also starred in such films as “the Brother” “About freaks and people”, “Ghoul”, “Castle”, “dreaming of Space”, “poor, Poor Paul” and the TV series “Secrets of the investigation and Opera. Chronicles of lethal Department”.
He also was a master of dubbing. Voice Shibanov in the Russian hire say Anthony Hopkins, Philippe noiret, cartoon characters “the lion King” and “beauty and the beast”.
Recall, 19 September in Russia, died a famous actor of cinema, theater and TV Sergey Afanasiev.
