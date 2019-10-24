The actors Galina armless and Konstantin Voitenko told about the most joyous event in your life
The first season of “Odinochka on happiness” ended on a pleasant note: the main characters Max and Maria find out that she is pregnant. It is a joyful event in his life experienced the performers Konstantin Voitenko and Galina armless. Both actors daughter. Constantine – Emilia, and Galina – Vasilisa.
“I imagined how you would see two cherished stripes. I will inform my husband and we romantic, with a cake to celebrate this event”-
said Galina armless.
But it happened otherwise.
“I woke up at five in the morning from a dream about lizard that was crawling on the wall. Sat up in the bed and realized that she was pregnant. Without waking her husband, dressed quickly and ran to the all-night drugstore at the house. And when I saw the positive test, he yelled “Topic, Wake up! It seems that we’re pregnant!”-
recalls with a smile the actress.
Galina armless with her husband and daughter
About replenishment in the family of actress Galina armless learned at a very early period. Konstantin Voitenko, colleagues of Galina in the sitcom the New channel, and his wife was the same.
“We planned the pregnancy, so was looking forward to this moment. Like today I remember how I woke up my wife saying that we will have a baby.”
says the actor of max in “Odinochka on happiness.”
The realization that they are mother and father, the actors did not come immediately. Both admit that even now sometimes can’t believe his luck.
“I kept Emilia on his hands and looked at us in the mirror. On the one hand, realized that he became a dad. But every time this realization came to me as a first time”
Kostya told Voitenko.
Konstantin Voitenko with his wife and daughter