The actors of the controversial series “Matchmakers” again zasobiralis in the occupied Crimea
Russian actress Olesya Zheleznyak and Tatiana Kravchenko, known for the TV series “Matchmakers”, I plan in August to tour the annexed Crimea.
Posters of the play “my Dear” with their participation hung in the streets of Crimean cities, reports Crimea.Realities.
So, according to the posters, will be seven performances of the Crimea: in Yalta, Simferopol, Sevastopol, Kerch, Feodosiya, Evpatoria and Sudak.
According to information on the website online ticket sales, tickets for the show varies from 1100 to 3100 roubles (from 440 to 1230 HR).
We will remind that in June the Ministry of culture of Ukraine has ruled out the speakers in Crimea, the Russian actor of the series “Matchmakers” Fyodor Dobronravov “blacklist”, where it was incorporated in November 2017. Then the decision was made to cancel the state registration and annulment of licences for all seasons of the series “Matchmakers”. Employees of special services has documented that Dobronravov has repeatedly made public anti-Ukrainian statements, which, in particular, supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia. The actor had also visited the occupied Peninsula, which is a violation of the legislation of Ukraine.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the head of the State Agency of Ukraine for the movie Philip Ilyenko calls on President Vladimir Zelensky not to allow the screening of the series “Matchmakers” on TV channel “1+1”. Ilyenko recalled Zelensky that he is now the producer of “the Matchmakers”, and the President of Ukraine and called the show “Lipetsk factory” Zelensky.
