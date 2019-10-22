“The Addams family” and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend
In Ukrainian rolling out six new films and the iconic “Terminator 2” in 1991, which now can be viewed in 3D. For going to the movies with the whole family there are just two options — domestic feature animation film “Clara and the magic dragon” and the American animated film “the Addams Family”. Fans of Jesse Eisenberg and Emma stone will be able to see their idols in the black Comedy “Zombieland 2 Double shot”. Fans of European cinema available to the British Thriller “Three seconds”, and Belgian drama “the elephant and the butterfly”.
.
“The Addams Family”
(6+, USA, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer animated film for family viewing, budget — $ 40 million)
The Addams family — one of the oldest and most beloved characters fans of black humor around the world. They were invented in 1938 by American cartoonist Charles Addams. His comics about the Gomez Addams and his cousins came out for 50 years! The first film adaptation appeared in 1964. It was a black and white series, made by American channel ABC. In 1973 he released animated series “the Addams Family” (NBC).
In 1991, the iconic Hollywood Director Barry Sonnenfeld directed his first feature film. The main role in the film played the film stars Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Hedaya, Christina Ricci. The film cost $ 30 million and box office receipts worldwide amounted to 191,5 million dollars. Two years later, Sonnenfeld did the sequel — “family values Addams” with the same actors. The second part suddenly failed at the box office. The film’s budget was 47 million dollars, and he gathered all 48,9 million dollars. The third part was filmed in 1998. Has changed not only the Director (Sonnenfeld was replaced by Dave Payne), but almost the whole cast. Gomez was played by Tim Curry, and his wife Daryl Hannah. Warner Bros. was so unhappy with the result, they decided not to release the picture in the rental. He appeared on videotapes. On DVD the film has never been published. In the same year the Fox Family presented the television series “the New Addams family”. He stood one season, 65 episodes at 24 minutes.
And finally, it was decided to make a feature animated film. This task was assigned to Conrad Vernon (“Shrek 2,” “Madagascar 3”) and Greg Timpano, who has previously worked on the popular cartoon “Aladdin,” “the lion King”, “Tarzan”. In the original English version of the members of the Addams family voiced by Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe grace Moretz, Bette Midler.
In the U.S. the movie was released on 11 October and has shown excellent results, gathering of 56.8 million dollars. It is known that work has already begun on the sequel. Its premiere is scheduled for October 2021.
“Clara and the magical dragon”
(0+, Ukraine, Image, Pictures, entertainment film for family viewing)
Although this animated feature filmed in the Ukraine, the original version made in English with the expectation of a successful hire abroad. For the domestic audience “Clara” dubbed into Ukrainian. Director Alexander Klimenko tells a wonderful story about a girl who has no idea what possesses incredible powers. Clara opens them when it decides to help a magical dragon that appears in the woods once in a thousand years, in his struggle with the forces of Evil.
“Zombieland 2 Double shot”
(16+, USA, Sony Pictures, Comedy, horror, budget: $ 48 million)
The first part of this killer black Comedy about zombies was released in 2009. With a relatively modest Hollywood budget of $ 23.6 million dollars, the film has collected in world hire of $ 102.4 million. It was obvious that someday kinobossy wants to shoot a sequel. And this moment has arrived. Director and scriptwriter was reiterated by Ruben Fleischer. Has not changed and main cast. Viewers will see the magnificent Quartet — woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma stone and Abigail Breslin. Will appear on the screen, and bill Murray once again plays himself…
After the events shown in the first part, has passed 10 years. America is still inhabited by zombies. They are opposed by four people, miraculously preserved a normal appearance. However, their unity seriously tested that love.
Critics have given the second part of the controversial. However, all the beautiful Duo of Harrelson and Eisenberg. This is their fourth joint pattern. In addition to the first “Zombieland” woody and Jessie starred together in two parts, “the Illusion of deception”.
“ZEROFILL”
(16+, USA, myCinema, Comedy, drama, budget: $ 6 million)
“Zeroville” — the film adaptation of the novel by American writer Steve Erickson. Took a picture of the popular Hollywood actor James Franco. This is his 17th directorial work. Franco tends to adaptations. In particular, he made the movie based on the “sound and fury” and “as I lay dying” by William Faulkner. He usually plays the main male role in his paintings. In the “Zeroville” is a young architect who is obsessed with cinema. He comes to Hollywood in the hope of finding any work. And he’s in luck. However, what starts as a fun adventure, it ends on a completely different note.
Franco began shooting in 2014. A year later the film was ready, but nobody was interested. James had to post the finished painting for sale on the open market. The rights of the acquired company myCinema. She decided to release “ZEROFILL” to hire a limited number of copies. But Franco had no luck. The fact that the film, like the novel, takes place in 1969. Due to the long delays of finding a distributor so happened that “Zeroville” released shortly after the acclaimed film by Quentin Tarantino “One day in Hollywood…”. We will remind, the film also talks about the dream Factory at a turning point in its history, which is 1969. And the audience in the USA clearly did not want to watch the second a couple of months the film on this topic.
In addition to Franco in the film also starred Megan Fox (“transformers”), Seth Rogen (“Crazy couple”), will Ferrell (“Power”).
“The elephant and the butterfly”
(6+, Belgium, Les Films du Fleuve, drama)
After five years of absence, the character returned to Brussels and decides to visit his former lover, who left, learning about the birth of their daughter. He appears suddenly, but by the way — his ex is in a hurry for an important meeting, the sitter is late, so no one with whom to leave the child. The man agrees to sit with her daughter before coming nanny…
The movie’s based on his own script amélie van Albt. This is her second film. The idea seemed interesting for famous brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. And they agreed to act as producers. The film was shot by their own film company. Starring Tom Blanchard, Isabella Bart and look, Judith Chemla.
“Three seconds”
(16+, UK, Warner Bros., crime drama, Thriller)
The film is an adaptation of the novel by Swedish writers Anders Roslund and Borge Hellstrom. For the last 15 years this Duo is one of the most popular crime genre in the Nordic and Baltic countries. The film tells about a former criminal who agreed to cooperate with law enforcement. He gets a dangerous mission — to commit a new crime in order to get the most secure prison in the country. There are powerful criminal gang, and the hero must gain the confidence of her leader.
Made a film of Italian actor and Director Andrea Di Stefano, known for the films “Life of PI” and “Paradise Lost”. The main role is played by the Swedish actor JUEL kinnaman (“the Girl with the dragon tattoo”). Its partners are Clive Owen (“King Arthur”), Rosamund pike (“gone girl”), as well as the new James bond girl Ana de Armas. In the British rental “Three seconly” appeared in late August and collected $ 1.2 million.
“Terminator 2: judgment day”
(16+, USA, TriStar Pictures, fantasy Thriller, budget: $ 102 million)
For many movie fans around the world, this film long ago became a modern classic. Premiere of “Terminator 2” was held in 1991. He has collected in world hire 523,7 million dollars. Made a film of James Cameron. In 2017, his company gave the picture a second life, releasing it in 3D. In this form, now the film is offered and of the service. This is done right now in order to prepare young viewers for viewing the movie “Terminator: Fatum” (or “Terminator: Dark destiny”). Cameron made it as a producer and had a hand in the script.
Chronology of the new “Terminator” is a direct sequel to “Terminator 2”. This was described in detail for the role of cyborg, the famous Arnold Schwarzenegger in an exclusive interview that “the FACTS” published in early August.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter