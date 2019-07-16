The administration of the President of Ukraine have announced a prisoner exchange with Russia within one month (PHOTO)

Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange captives within a month, the press service of the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The Deputy head of his administration Vadim pristayko said that the agreement was reached during the meeting of assistants and advisers of heads of state of the Normandy format held in Paris on 12 July, write “Vedomosti”.

“Zelensky said about 10 to 10, 15 to 15. We do not lock in the number of people – our task now is to redeem, to bring his people home and unblock the process “all in all” – said Pristayko. He added that specific names of inmates at such meetings do not discuss.

From Russia the meeting was attended by assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Vladislav Surkov. Pristayko noted that in late August will host a meeting of advisers to the heads of “Norman four”, where the sides will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting on 12 July.

Yesterday, 15 July, Commissioner for human rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova said that now in Ukraine hold 50 Russians. According to her, Moscow and Kiev have read the lists of the persons on the exchange. To your list, Russia included about 40 people, Ukraine – 120.

Separately, Zelensky said earlier about the Ukrainian sailors, detained in the Kerch Strait and contained in a Moscow jail. He explained that he was ready to negotiate for their release in any format. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is ready to return Russian prisoners, “just give us all our”, reports TASS.

The ombudsmen of Russia and Ukraine have outlined a roadmap to returning home held in the territories of the two countries citizens. This was announced on Tuesday by the Commissioner for human rights in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova following the meeting in Moscow with his Ukrainian counterpart Lyudmila Denisova.

“We have outlined a road map for cooperation, she said. This gives the opportunity to hope for many families that will resolve the fate of people, they will be able to return to their homes”.

Moskalkova said that gave Denisova list of Russian citizens held in Ukraine, which went directly to her as a Commissioner for assistance.

“And please give [them] full support for interaction with families who are on the territory of Russia, to provide medical assistance, observance of the procedure and conditions of detention,” – said Moskalkova.

Tatiana Moskalkova also announced that it will appeal to the leadership of the Federal service of execution of punishments of Russia (FSIN) that independent doctors were allowed to be held in Russia Ukrainians. “We reviewed more than a dozen individual cases that need our help and support, and I intend to appeal to the leadership of the Federal penitentiary service with a request to allow independent doctors (to the Ukrainians. – Approx. TASS), to resolve doubts between different medical conclusions about the state of their health,” she said after a meeting in Moscow with his Ukrainian counterpart Lyudmila Denisova.

In this regard Moskalkova reminded of the case of Paul of the Fungus, which the Russian doctors do not recommend surgery, as it could hurt him, and Ukrainian doctors did not agree with this. “Such cases, which require mutual assistance, we have several,” said the Russian Ombudsman.

Lyudmila Denisova in turn thanked his Russian counterpart for this initiative.

“It’s important to support those citizens of Ukraine who are in difficult conditions in places of deprivation of liberty, she said. – Therefore, I support what you said about health care. We have agreed today and expanded the number of cases in which there is the possibility of providing medical assistance, in particular with the help of independent doctors.”

Parliament Commissioner for human rights Lyudmila Denisova also noted the role of Moskalkova the issue of providing aid to the wounded Ukrainian sailors, who is in jail “Lefortovo”. “You have actively supported our wounded sailors, she said. A big thank you from family. I really hope that soon the issue of release will be resolved and that will be progress in relations between Russia and Ukraine.”

Russian Ombudsman confirmed that addressed to the chief of the SIZO “Lefortovo” to the wounded sailors surveyed in civilian medical institutions. “It was done. In respect of one of them was the necessity of the operation, she said. – This operation was successfully carried out. The treatment was provided in full”.