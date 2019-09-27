The administration of the tramp record will reduce the number of accepted refugees
The administration of President Donald trump said that in the 2020 financial year plans to let the country only 18 000 refugees. This is the lowest figure in the history of modern programs of refugee resettlement, says the Voice of America.
The administration said it was forced to switch attention to the processing of hundreds of thousands of the backlog of applications for asylum, most of which comes from migrants from Central America coming across the border with Mexico.
The decision immediately drew criticism from the defenders of the rights of immigrants, insisting that the administration violated the humanitarian commitments of the country.
“We need to alleviate the existing burden on the us immigration system, and then to resettle large numbers of refugees”, – reads the statement of the state Department.
Reducing immigration has taken center stage in the politics of the trump. One of his first Executive orders after taking office was dedicated to the reduction of the maximum number of refugees in 2017 to 50 000 people. Less than half of the figure, which a few months earlier had established the former President Barack Obama.
In 2018, the number of refugees was reduced to 45 000 in 2019 30 000, despite the objections of high-ranking representatives of the Ministry of defence, insisting that the program is important to promote and attract military allies abroad.
According to a senior administration official, the new decree provides for special quotas in the interests of national security and foreign policy.
Allowed 18 000 seats 4 000 are reserved for Iraqis, 5,000 for those who flee from religious persecution, and 1 500 for residents of countries of the Northern triangle – Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Thus, all the rest remains 7 500 places (about 40 percent).
This figure is not associated with 350 000 applications for asylum, which the United States expect to receive in 2020.
Defenders of migrants criticized the decision criticized.
“This is a very sad day for America,” – said the head of “International rescue Committee” David Miliband.
“This decision causes further damage to the leadership role of America in the protection of the most vulnerable people in the world,” he added.