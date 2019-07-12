The administration of the trump defends his plan on the expulsion of asylum seekers in Mexico
Lawyers for the administration to trump urged a Federal appeals court to adhere to its policy of sending migrants back to Mexico to wait up hearings on the granting of asylum in the United States. About it reports The Washington Post.
A brief statement filed with the U.S. court of Appeals 9th district in California directed against the attorneys who argued that migrants are robbed, raped or kidnapped when they were in Mexico.
Government lawyers in court documents wrote that lawyers cannot be allowed to “re-evaluate” “policy and rational judgment” of the Department of homeland security to address the humanitarian crisis at the border.
The lawyers of the Department of justice wrote that this policy is “part of the ongoing, delicate negotiations” with Mexico concerning immigration control. Their statement came the day after the administration trump has expanded its policy of “Protocols for the protection of migrants” (MPP), also known as the policy of “Wait in Mexico”, in Tamaulipas, one of the most dangerous States of Mexico.
Policy MPP is of great importance for the administration, which considers it “one of the few available” to reduce a record number of families crossing the southern U.S. border.
In June, the arrests decreased by 28 percent, after Mexico has strengthened control over the implementation of the law and agreed to accept more migrants, a move that followed threats of the President of trump to impose tariffs on their exports.
The US authorities said that more than 15 000 migrants sent to Mexico in anticipation of the court hearings.
How dangerous is Mexico
One asylum seeker was separated from his pregnant common-law wife, and he had to return to Mexico. Although both of them were kidnapped by people from the cartel of the Zetas while traveling through Mexico with the purpose of ransom. Now he is in Ciudad Juarez and is afraid to leave the house.
A woman from Honduras said that the Federal police kidnapped her and put him in a black car, eyes closed, gray ribbon. “Her captors repeatedly raped her and then demanded a ransom,” wrote lawyers in the documents of the Federal court.
Officers on the refuge, human rights organizations and former Federal employees expressed concern about the MPP.
Lawyers for immigrants say the administration trump violates Federal and international laws, throwing the immigrants into Mexican cities with high crime rates. The publication writes that some immigrants have received death threats.
The American civil liberties Union and other groups urged the appeals court to appoint an emergency hearing to determine the future of the program.
A Federal judge in San Francisco stopped the original program, but in may a panel of the appellate courts of three judges resumed her work.
Michael Breen, President of Human Rights First, which led the fighting soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan as a military officer, told the Subcommittee of oversight and reform of the house of representatives that the MPP is jeopardizing the family and reflects “deliberate cruelty to the children.”
“We are talking not only about the integrity of our borders, but also about the integrity of our nation,” said Brin.
The United States is negotiating with countries in the region about the plan, which will help them to deport immigrants in a safe country after fleeing from his.
For example, Guatemalans will be deported to Mexico. The US government stated that they continue to consider this option, which can complement the MPP or replace it, if the court will block this policy.