The administration of the trump deport more than a million illegal immigrants
Immigration and customs service (ICE) is going to deport a million illegal immigrants who are a danger to US or they are denied asylum, writes the New York Daily News.
President Donald trump on June 22 set a two week deadline for Congress to take reform of the asylum system. ICE is now “just ready to fulfill its mission, namely, to find and detain, and then deport approximately one million people, in respect of whom a decision of deportation,” said acting Director of the office of citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) Ken Cuccinelli.
“They completed the process and received a final deportation order” — he said the migrants.
Cuccinelli added that the suspension of deportations prevented the full working of the immigration system and contributed to the fact that in the detention centers of immigrants, managed the Border patrol, has accumulated a huge number of people. This “second stage of the border crisis , said Cuccinelli. — We have a lot of attention to the detention centers managed by the Border patrol. But the reason you see the overcrowding of these institutions, is that immigrants cannot be transferred to other objects”.
According to the law, undocumented immigrants must be held in the centers of the Border patrol within three days, however, due to overcrowding in centers managed by ICE, migrants are unable to move back in a timely manner.
On Friday, July 5, trump made clear that the deportations will begin “pretty soon”, but the number of people that the administration is trying to deport, was not disclosed.
According to reports, during the presidency of Barack Obama, the deportation figures were higher – in 2012, had been deported nearly 410 000 illegal immigrants. Until now, trump has deported slightly more than half that number annually.
Last month, trump said that he would have sent “millions” of immigrants, but it is unclear how it is possible to implement given the current number of immigration staff.
How to find a person detained ICE?
Immigrants held in ICE detention facility can be found through online search of detainees. Friends, relatives and lawyers can also call any field office of the office for enforcement and deportation.
You can search by number A nine — digit number beginning with the letter A assigned to each alien in any immigration procedures or biographical information, for which you must specify the name and surname of the detained immigrant, native country and date of birth.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Trump promised to start on the morning of 23 June, a large-scale ICE raids at families of illegal immigrants. It was noted that “family” operation will affect up to 2,000 families who have handed down deportation orders. These families generally live in 10 U.S. cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, new York, Los Angeles and others.
- Authorities in major cities across the country opposed the decision of trump. Promised the people legal protection and support.
- However, before the beginning raids for the mass deportation of the President changed his mind. Trump said that he postpones the carrying out raids in an attempt to negotiate with Democrats on immigration.