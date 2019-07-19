The administration trump decided to get rid of refugees
The administration trump thinks about the actual termination of the reception of refugees in the next year. Three people familiar with the plan, mean the reduction of quotas to zero, writes Politico.
During key meetings of the security personnel on the reception of refugees last week, a representative of citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS), which is closely associated with the Advisor immigration the White house, Steven Miller, has offered to set a zero quota. Officials of the Department of homeland security later thought above the level of 3 000 to 10 000, according to one source.
The proposal to close the program, the refugees are the concern of officials in the defense Department. The fact that they do not want the failure to get the Iraqis who risk their lives to help American forces in the country.
If the administration will stop accepting refugees, thus, trump will fulfill its election promises in 2016 and will create a strong springboard for the campaign for re-election.
At the same time, as proponents of tracking problem, it will affect thousands of people who are already far along in the process.
“In the long term, this will mean that the power of the United States to resettle the refugees will be completely destroyed,” said Jen Smerz, Director of Church World Service.
The state Department refused to discuss a possible limit. The departments of homeland security, justice, defense and the national security Council, which was attended by representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Supporters of the program claim that it offers US diplomatic and military levers of international influence that goes beyond humanitarian goals.
But even though officials trump dramatically reduce the number of receptions of refugees, the administration also sought to significantly reduce access to asylum. Wide regulations, issued this week, would prohibit asylum seekers passing through another country on the way to the United States. This measure is already subject to two trials — can cover the majority of applications for asylum.
According to a recent State Department report, reviewed by POLITICO, is being allowed to enter the United States with 9,000 refugees. In addition, more than 29,000 refugees have an interview with USCIS, an important step in this process.