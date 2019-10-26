The administration trump is preparing a new financial blow to immigrants
The administration of U.S. President Donald trump introduced a new rule for immigrants with low incomes. She narrowed the circle of persons who can claim exemption from immigration fees for the issue of a green card and U.S. citizenship. This writes Vox.
From 2 December 2019 programs such as Medicaid (health insurance for low-income), CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program), SNAP (food stamps), SSI (Supplemental Security Income) will no longer be the basis for release from payment of immigration fees, Service, citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS).
Not all immigrants are able to pay immigration fees for U.S. citizenship and making green cards. This fee is $1225 for citizenship and $725 for a green card. Especially these innovations will affect those families who submit more than one application.
Group providing legal assistance to immigrants argue that these rules could affect tens of thousands of immigrants, which equals approximately 65% of applicants who apply every year to the USCIS.
It is one of many innovations of trump administration, which will have a negative impact on the lives of immigrants in the United States — as illegal and legal.
Earlier immigrants could qualify for an exemption from the fee on one of three criteria: if the annual family income was 150% of the Federal poverty line, if they could prove their financial difficulties or if they received certain benefits for the poor.
Now for the possibility of exemption from payment of immigration fees immigrants must document that they are experiencing financial difficulties. This process is quite time-consuming and usually requires the assistance of a lawyer.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The US President Donald trump has signed a decree, which forbade the admission into the country of immigrants, unable to pay the cost of their health care. Immigrants when entering the country must have the necessary funding or guarantee that you will acquire medical insurance no later than 30 days from the date of arrival in the United States.
- The administration of Donald trump, in the framework of the fight against illegal immigration, wants to deny immigrants in green cards, if they receive social security benefits and tax credits. The current rules affect migrant receiving cash benefits, which are considered “public content.”