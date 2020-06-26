The administration trump sent the dead $1.4 billion of financial support in connection with the coronavirus
The chamber said the United States, which accounts for almost 1.1 million dead people were sent payments of $1,200 each, reports The Guardian.
Trump administration sent nearly $1.4 billion in payments in connection with the coronavirus pandemic of dead people, according to the report of the Supervisory authority.
In a report published Thursday, June 25, in the chamber of the United States (USGAO) reported that as of April 30, on account of the almost 1.1 million dead people were sent payments of about $1200 each.
Total payments to U.S. residents in connection with the coronavirus was about $3 trillion in the form of economic assistance approved by Congress in March and April.
Need help saved: June 25, it was stated that another of 1.48 million Americans applied for unemployment assistance during the week from 15 to 21 June, bringing the total number of people who have lost their job since the beginning of the pandemic amounted to about 47 million.
Donald trump is in favour of further payments. But the President does not coincide in this opinion with many Republicans in Congress, which may block new steps in the direction of the second bailout package.
According to the USGAO, deceased payments occurred because the system used to send money, was based on the system used during the great recession of 2008 has not been synchronized between the internal revenue Service (IRS) and US Treasury, and used death records to filter.
“The number of payments on the economic impact of pandemic sent late, the report says, stresses the importance of consistent use of the key safeguards in the provision of public assistance to individuals”.
“The IRS has access to the full list of deaths according to the social security Administration, but the Treasury and its Bureau of the fiscal service, which distribute the payments that do not have access”.
“In the USGAO recommended that Congress has given the Treasury Department access to the complete list of death records according social security Administration, and require that the Treasury has consistently used it to help reduce similar types of improper payments.”
The IRS said that the payments to dead people or prisoners should be returned.
Explaining why payments and research of the chamber of accounts in respect thereof was necessary in USGAO say: “Flash COVID-19 quickly spread around the world. According to the Federal agencies, as at 17 June 2020 in the United States, there were more than 2 million cases COVID-19 and more than 100,000 registered cases of death.”
According to Worldometer, as of the morning of June 26 in the US there were more than 2.5 million cases and more than 126 thousand deaths.
Despite the increase in the number of cases in the States, mostly led by Republicans, who are trying to re-open the economy, the administration trump went to the termination of funding 13 points test for the coronavirus, including 7 in Texas, to reduce the reported number of cases of the virus.
Wednesday, June 24, one day in the US there were 45 557 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest figure since April.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 172
[name] => financial aid
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => finansovaya-pomoshh
)
financial assistance
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28455
[name] => COVID-19
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => covid-19
)
COVID-19FacebookVkontakte
bookmark