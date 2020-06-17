The administration trump wants to provide all Americans with free vaccine against coronavirus
The administration of the President of the United States, Donald trump intends to make a vaccine COVID-19 free for almost everyone. This writes the “Voice of America”.
It is expected that insurance companies will cover the cost of vaccination for most Americans, said a senior administration official at a briefing on the government’s attempts to get the vaccine before the end of the year.
As for those who have no insurance, the official added: “Our role as the Federal government is to make it so that every person who is vulnerable, but can’t afford the vaccine, would have received it.”
The official said that the vaccine, developed with Federal funding will first be prompted Americans and only then shipped to other countries.
“We have very clear priorities – first care about Americans,” – said the representative of the administration.
“If there be a surplus, we are interested that people all over the world have been vaccinated”, he added, noting that the virus came to the United States from abroad.
Other countries have signed separate contracts for the production of vaccine in other places.
“Our contracts are in any case not prohibited to those vaccines received in other regions of the world,” the official added.
In the framework of operation “Superluminal speed” (Operation Warp Speed) the administration wants to have 300 million doses of vaccine by January 2021.
While the government announced contracts worth more than $3 billion to support testing, production and distribution of the vaccine. Congress appropriated about $10 billion on vaccine development, development of therapies and diagnostic COVID-19.
In the process of development from more than 100 vaccines selected 14 candidates. The government has stated that it will select the seven most promising for clinical trials.
The administration of the trump already announced support for the candidate vaccines, developed by the three companies.
Moderna company has started the first phase of a three-phase clinical trials in mid-March. Johnson&Johnson plans to begin this summer, and the company AstraZeneca in the summer will begin the final large-scale phase clinical trial of a vaccine developed by Oxford University.
The administration claims that the vaccine will be available in October, if the test is successful.
bookmark