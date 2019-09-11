The administration trump will address the problems of homelessness in Los Angeles
A White house spokesman confirms that the White house sent a team to California this week to “clarify the facts” and “more information about the crisis” of homelessness in Los Angeles.
According to the White house official, the administration is particularly interested in the lack of affordable housing and learning how to raise the rules of development. The Washington Post was the first who reported about the team of trump, bound for Los Angeles.
This step happens in the midst of long-standing relationships trump to California, when the President was faced with the “Golden state” not just homelessness, but also because of its place in the ballot “CA-2020” and their false allegations of fraud on the part of the state.
On Tuesday, the staff of the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti took with him representatives of the administration trump “to learn more about the city response to the crisis of homelessness,” reads the statement.
Staff members Eric Garcetti showed officials “United center response to homelessness, and reconstruction of public housing Jordan Downs, prefabricated houses Flyaway and shelter at St. Andrews Place, recently opened in the South of South America,” the statement said.
Garcetti said the President in a letter: “If you are going to cooperate with American cities and local leaders in combating the national epidemic of homelessness, you and your administration can do a lot”.
The mayor urged trump to support legislation to combat homelessness, enhance several programs of housing and urban development and to rescind the offer on prohibition of HUD assistance to families consisting of people with different legal status.
Deputy press Secretary Judd Deere said Tuesday in a statement that trump instructed his team to expand the policy of homelessness.
“Like many Americans, the President drew attention to the crisis of homelessness, especially in cities and States where liberal policies of excessive regulation, excessive taxation and poor public services combine to dramatically increase poverty and risks to public health,” said deer.
Deere referred to the Executive order signed by trump in June, “to oppose the regulatory barriers to development of affordable housing, the leading cause of homelessness”.
“President trump instructed his team to go further and develop a number of policy options for consideration this tragedy,” he continued.
Trump has repeatedly mentioned the homeless in California.
“What are they doing to our beautiful California, is a disgrace to our country. It’s a shame”, — he said during the election campaign in Cincinnati last month.
“The world looks at it. Look at Los Angeles with tents and terrible, terrible conditions,” he added. “Look at San Francisco, check out some other city.”
Trump also made unsubstantiated claims about their initiatives to combat homelessness in Washington, comparing the situation in California cities. Although the President never used the word “homelessness”, he seems to have assumed that in 2017 he took some dramatic action to deal with the homeless in Washington.
“You know, I had a situation when I first became President, we had certain areas of Washington, D.C., where it was starting to happen, and I finished it very quickly. I said you can’t do that”.
Trump told Tucker Carlson during an interview with Fox News that aired in July.
“When we get world leaders to see the President of the United States, and they are driving on a highway, they can’t look at,” he added.
“I really believe that it harms our country. They can’t look on such scenes as you see in Los Angeles and San Francisco.”
There is no evidence that trump has done something in the beginning of his presidency that “put an end” to any problem associated with homelessness in the capital.