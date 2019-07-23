The administration trump will be deprived of the 3.1 million people the right to grocery coupons
Trump administration again plans to tighten restrictions on the issuance of food stamps, which can eliminate 3.1 million from this program, said representatives of the Department of agriculture (USDA).
Currently, 43 U.S. States are automatically eligible for food stamps under the supplemental assistance Programme on nutrition, known as SNAP if they receive benefits under another Federal program known as Temporary assistance for needy families or TANF, according to the USDA.
But the administration trump wants people who receive benefits TANF, passed the verification of income and assets to determine whether they have the right to free food from SNAP, the officials said.
If the rule is accepted, the Federal government will save about $ 2.5 billion a year excluding people from the SNAP program, according to USDA.
The President of the United States Donald trump argued that many Americans who now receive coupons for food, in fact don’t need them. As evidence he cites a strong economy and low unemployment. In addition, the President is confident that the rejection of coupons for food will save taxpayers up to $15 billion.
“Some States are using loopholes that allow people to receive benefits for SNAP, which they had no right,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to reporters in a conference call on Monday.
SNAP provides free food for about 40 million Americans, or approximately 12% of the total population of the United States.
Current rules allow people to access SNAP benefits for thousands of dollars over two years without going through thorough checks of compliance.
“Unfortunately, the automatic right of access has been expanded to allow even the millionaires and other people to obtain the right to participate in SNAP when they clearly do not need” — said Lips.
The congressional budget office (CBO) in December, estimated that the innovation could save the Federal government $ 8.1 billion from 2019 to 2028, which is below USDA’s estimate.
In 2016, the CBO said that innovations have included concerns that this would eliminate assistance to families in difficult financial situations and increase complexity and the time required to verify information on SNAP applications.