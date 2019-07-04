The administration trump will replace interpreters in the immigration courts in videos
The administration of the President of the United States Donald trump is preparing to replace interpreters in immigration court at the initial hearing on videos that will educate asylum seekers and other immigrants about their rights.
The administration presents these changes as a measure of savings for the immigration court system. However, the defenders of the immigrants is concerned that the new procedure may jeopardize their right to proper legal procedure, to add confusion and potentially make the system less effective.
The Department of justice has informed immigration judges about the changes, conducted a special training session in June 2019.
We are talking about hearings on “main calendar”, on which judges on immigration cases meet with dozens of immigrants in a day in rapid succession, to schedule their cases and inform them of their rights. These sessions are mainly intended to ensure that immigrants understand what is happening, you know, when will the next hearing of their case and what steps they need to take until now.
In accordance with the new plan, which, according to the Department of justice, will be launched by mid-July, the video will be played in several languages. It will inform immigrants about their rights and judicial proceedings. But if after that, immigrants will have questions in the courtroom would not be an interpreter who would have helped him to ask them. In addition, there will be opportunities to clarify understanding of immigrants their rights.
Many of the immigrants are from Central America, but they all speak different local dialects, and sometimes do not even know Spanish, not to mention English. Immigrants from around the world also appear before the judicial system, which is managed by the Department of justice.
These changes especially affect immigrants who have no lawyers for litigation. Legal services across the country claim that lawyers are not enough. The government does not provide.
Instead of having to go to the translator in court, judges will have to rely on the services of knowing the languages of the people who were in the building for other purposes, or to call a telephone service for translation on demand.
“This is a disaster for a trial,” said one of the judges, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“What to do if you have a person who speaks some local dialect, has no education and is completely illiterate? Do you think that showing them videos fully inform them about rights? How they should ask questions of the judge?” he added.
The Department of justice announced this step as a cost saving measure. Sources familiar with the situation with the translators, they say that with the budget and the contract with the main supplier of translators a constant challenge, that encourages the administration to use the telephone and look for other ways to reduce costs.
The Union of immigration judges, stated that this change was another step taken by the administration to force judges to do more with fewer resources.
Asked to comment on the Union President Ashley Tabaddor, a judge in Los Angeles, said that the Department of justice has not provided the Union the opportunity to raise objections or to contribute to change.
She rejected the budget problem as an excuse.
“The cost of translation is not a surprise, it is an integral part of every business,” said Tabaddor.
“If they actually look at immigration courts, like this court, they will never give up translators. But the fact that we are here and we have these budget deficits, means that they have placed other priorities in the budget,” she added.
Immigration courts over the years has been overloaded due to the increasing load, which now resulted in a backlog of 1 million cases. The Association of judges called for the removal of ships from under the control of the Department of justice and the establishment of an independent system.
Some judges said that at first hearing, it appears that immigrants often misunderstand their rights and the possibility of finding an attorney. Some conclude that they should not return to the next hearing, if they have no lawyer. But absence is the basis for the deportation order.