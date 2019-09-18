The adopted daughter of singer Circle married (picture of bride)
42-year-old singer Irina Krug, widow of “the king of chanson” Michael Krug, in his Instagram congratulated 15 Sep daughter Marina birthday and at the same time has unveiled that the lately married.
“Happy Birthday, love!!! Family happiness, love, and you have one, and this is important. Well, that’s all, you’re married now… I Love…”, — wrote Irina.
Father of Marina and her first husband, the future wife of singer Irina Glazko met in his native Chelyabinsk. The guy was from a good family, worked as subtechnical. However, he soon got hooked on first drugs and then alcohol and their marriage went downhill.
In order to survive, got a job as a waitress in a restaurant in Chelyabinsk “malachite”, where in 1999 he met with the contractor, “Russian chanson” Michael Circle. Eventually the musician moved Irina and her daughter Marina to visit him in Tver. Michael was adopted by a Marina and had always treated her as a native child.
In 2001, the Circle married the former waitress and 26 may 2002 and they had a son Sasha. When the boy was a month old, his famous father was killed by unknown persons in own house.
Widowed, Irina took the alias of her late husband and began her career on the stage. It is now one of the most popular singers in the genre of “chanson”. In 2006 Irina Krug married businessman Sergei Belousov, and in 2013 gave birth to his son Andrew.
Now own the family got her eldest heir — 24-year-old Marina. Her chosen name is Sergey. The wedding guys played August 29 at the restaurant “Jean Remy”, located on the shore of a picturesque lake in the territory of the suburban elite cottage settlement.
Irina Krug were present at the event and with tears in his eyes congratulated daughter and newly son-in-law. The bride’s father and first husband singer died a few years ago at the age of 40 years. Exactly the same was and Michael Circle, when he was killed.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the wife of famous singer Michael Krug Irina talked to one of the attackers on their home after her husband’s assassination. Exactly it was recorded that they spent time together in night club “the azure” until the arrest of Alexander Ageeva.
