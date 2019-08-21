The adopted daughter of the captain admired the beautiful physical form
August 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Natalia Gorovaya sat on the twine.
Daughter Irina Gorovoy and daughter-in-Potap Natalia actively engaged in personal microblog. On the page she publishes spectacular photographs. So, Natalie was posing in the gym, showing off his achievement – a longitudinal split.
Natalya noted that she was very flexible by nature, but in order to do the splits without hands, it took her 2 weeks. All this time horova daily practiced, stretching their muscles, writes storinka.com.ua. She is very proud of his achievement and encourages subscribers also to do sports.
For training Natalie chose a black t-shirt with print on the chest and grey Cycling shorts.