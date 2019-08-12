The adopted daughter of the captain showed a slim figure in a swimsuit
The adopted daughter of the captain Natalia continues to shock and surprise the audience in social networks. This time she showed her figure in a swimsuit and a tattoo on his arm. Fans drew the figure of a girl, they immediately expressed in the comments.
On the page in Instagram Natalia posted a photo where she poses in separate dark green swimsuit. It still has a white tunic, which she lowered the shoulders. The girl showed the tattoo, which is located on the inner side of the hand.
Users have not passed by this picture and told me that I think about it. They agreed that the girl is beautiful, and her figure thin and “juicy”. Some have written that Natalia is thinness. However, the majority decided that Natalia beautiful and sexy girl.
She recently published another photo, which was also quite Frank and provocative. Natalia decided to pose in a swimsuit next to a surfboard. In this picture a girl appeared before his followers with wavy hair.