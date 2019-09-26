The advice of a nutritionist, who can not eat meat
Nutritionists say that some people eat meat for health reasons.
So, it is to give people with metabolic disorders. This metabolic disease is characterized by excessive breakdown of proteins and the kidneys can’t excrete uric acid. The uric acid crystals and Manorama accumulate in tissues, causing severe pain.
The decay products of meat these patients are deposited in the joints, say the doctors, and in this case from red meat should be avoided at all. Lean meat chicken or Turkey is allowed in minimum amounts.
For example, meat is contraindicated in gout. This is the most frequent inflammatory disease of the joints among all the known, they suffer many hundreds of thousands, and possibly millions of Russians, according to the rheumatologists. The cause of gout — high uric acid levels in the blood.
People with high cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases should be mainly milk-vegetable diet. Fatty beef and pork from the diet should exclude, and leave the chicken Breasts, rabbit and other lean meats.
According to some scholars, vegetable diet reduces the risk of developing type II diabetes. The diet should contain proteins of plant origin, for example, legumes, nuts, seaweed.