The African heat wave in Europe: temperature records recorded in Germany and France (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Abnormal for the first month of summer heat came to Europe from the Sahara. Alerts declared in Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria and other countries. Some of them started to updated the maximum values for June, and in the next two days look forward to new records for the entire summer, reports Stormnews.

The most difficult situation is expected for June 27-28 in France and Spain where in some areas can be heated to 45°C. environment in these countries, the stem of thermometer rose to 40°C. These extreme weather conditions pose a serious threat to the population. So, during a heat wave in August 2003 killed tens of thousands of people. In addition, there can be serious problems with electricity and air pollution.

June 26, in France, where “heat wave” is called canicule, was broken the June record average throughout the country the maximum temperature. Now he is 34.9°C, and the previous (34,3°C) was recorded on 30 June 1952, inform Météo-France.

In Germany updated June high, which previously was 38.5°C and held from 27-28 June 1947. New record (38,6°C) was recorded in bad Muskau in Saxony and in Brandenburg Cosine. While the temperature does not reach an absolute record summer of 2015, the value of which is equal to 40.3°C.