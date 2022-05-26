The aggravation of the conflict in the Middle East: a Ukrainian showed a room-bomb shelter in an Israeli apartment
The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is escalating. International observers warn of the possibility of a full-scale war. The shelling of recent days has become a nightmare for the locals. Ukrainian Artemy Shvedov lives in Tel Aviv. He told the Air Force how people prepare for missile strikes and showed the bomb shelter in his apartment.
“In the last 24 hours there have been 6 or 7 alarms – loud siren that drowns out all sounds. This means that you have about a minute to find the nearest cover and barricade yourself in it”, – Artemy laments.
“The first alarm sounded yesterday (May 12) around 21:00. The missiles are coming from the south. They fly in an arc. They look like shooting stars. They fly very fast: if you see them in the air, it means that you have little time to run and hide somewhere, – continues Ukrainian. – It is very unpleasant to sit in your apartment and hear explosions outside the window.”
Israelis are being told on TV how to protect themselves during a bombing raid.
“Close the door first, then & #8211; window. After that, you should sit as far away from the windows as possible and wait”, – he explains.
“There are bunkers and bomb shelters in almost every building in Israel. In modern apartments, there are such bomb shelters in one of the rooms. These rooms can be distinguished by special metal doors. They are very thick, airtight and close very tightly, – Ukrainian says. – The windows are equipped with special metal casings, which also close tightly to protect against a direct hit by a rocket. The walls in such a room do not allow any signals to pass through and should protect against a rocket explosion.
“Among other things, these rooms have a special ventilation system that, in the event of a fire or a chemical attack, can be turned on and it will filter all the air entering the room,” – he clarifies.
Flight cancellations
Due to the fact that the airport in Tel Aviv has become one of the targets of rocket attacks by Palestinian militants, American airlines are canceling their flights, writes Voice of America.
For example, American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta have announced they will suspend flights until at least Thursday (May 13), and in the case of United Airlines, until Saturday (May 15).
But they said they were monitoring the situation and not sure when they could resume flights.
As ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- On the evening of May 7, clashes broke out between Palestinians and police in Jerusalem. As a result, 205 Palestinians and 17 Israeli policemen were injured in this incident. The clash took place outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The situation escalated due to the threat of eviction of Palestinian families from the eastern part of the city.
- The Palestinians tried to throw stones at the police. In response, they used rubber bullets and tear gas.
- Al-Aqsa Mosque – one of the most revered shrines of Islam – located in the heart of old Jerusalem. There is also a sacred place for the Jews – the Temple Mount. It is often a hotbed of conflict and violence.
- On May 10, Israeli police used tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to clash with Palestinian stone-throwers at a sacred site in Jerusalem, the latest in a series of clashes that threatened to push the disputed city into a wider conflict.
- As of May 12, Hamas militants have fired more than a thousand rockets at Israel, the Israeli army is responding with airstrikes on Gaza, in Israel itself, local Arabs have staged pogroms and arson in several places . At least 250 wounded on both sides.