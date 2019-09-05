The aggravation of the situation: because of the trade wars, the United States was on the verge of recession
Economic growth in the United States, how to say outstripping projections, is committed to 2% of GDP. And it happens not least because of the trade wars, which was launched by President Donald trump. Experts believe that incentives for growth almost does not remain.
Experts analyzed economic forecasts for the third quarter of 2019 for the world economy, the Eurozone and the US. The majority of leading indicators in all three areas indicate that the situation is worsening.
In the third quarter of this year, the economic climate in the world, according to the IFO Institute, deteriorated — up to -10,1 compared to -2,4 in the second quarter of this year. Decreased significantly as the assessment of the current situation and expectations for the coming months, experts say.
The deterioration in the IFO index may indicate “the transition from the growth phase of the world economy in the business cycle to recession”.
The downturn in the global manufacturing sector continued for the third consecutive month. The global index describing the global situation in the industry, may is below the neutral level of 50 points in July fell to 49.3 points, the lowest level since October 2012.
If the global economy is slowing, and the Eurozone cannot be an exception. And problems with the growth has emerged from the strongest EU economies — German, constituting about 20% of the total GDP of the EU countries. The indicator of business climate in Germany in August fell to the level of November 2012, to the report of experts.
In the US the situation is worse than in the EU
In the US forward-looking indicators have gone even lower than in the EU, and indicate a slowdown in growth. This can be seen, for example, according to the composite index outpacing the OECD. In June it dropped to 98.8 — the lowest since January 2010. Since November last year, the index is below 100 points, indicating a slowdown in economic growth below long term potential levels.
Another indicator — the ISM-PMI of the American Institute of purchasing management (The Institute for Supply Management) — in July dipped to a value of 51.2% , and in August to 49.1. The index reached its lowest level since September of 2016.
However, despite the impairment, he still has a chance to stay for the whole year above a threshold of 50 points separating growth from decline.
According to analysts of the Institute of purchasing managers, the index value although indicates a slowing U.S. economy, but consistent with GDP growth at 2.5% yoy.
But if the decline continues at the same rate as now, the U.S. economic growth for the year could fall to 2%, conclude the experts.
In the deceleration is the intensification of the conflict between the US and China. The trade war unleashed by President Donald trump, has a detrimental impact on the global economy, say analysts.
One of them is wrong
No wonder trump is knowledgeable about the state of the economy, is now trying to use all the levers of stimulus damped growth. The emphasis is on the artificial weakening of the dollar against major currencies. The Federal reserve is resisting (FRS). But trump is inspired by the actions of the European Central Bank and intends to “curb” of the fed.
Here’s what trump wrote in one of his posts, having managed in one paragraph to focus on two key postulates of the economic policy.
“Euro falls against dollar, “like crazy”, which gives them (EU) is a big advantage in exports and production, and the fed does NOTHING! Our dollar is now the strongest in history. Sounds good, doesn’t it? With the exception of those (producers) whose products are intended for sale outside the United States,” said trump.
However, he refuses to recognize the negative impact of tariff restrictions, which he himself imposes against other countries, first and foremost China. Competitors the US President calls the unfair players.
This week, recall, came into force on another portion of the new US tariffs on imports from China, the rest is expected in December. What are the implications for American business is not yet known. But 150 trading companies sent the U.S. President a letter asking to make respite.
Trump, in turn, called them weaklings impeding economic growth.
Meanwhile, the new tariffs will affect the interests of several sectors: retail products, food and agribusiness, industrial technology and Telecom, as well as clothes and shoes.
This means that a trade war now hit the pockets of the American consumer. Nearly 90% of garments and textiles in USA – the goods from China. If they will be subject to higher duties at the border, the rise and on the shelves.
Trump has started a trade war with the introduction of higher tariffs on Chinese imports in the amount of $250 billion, to compel Beijing to respect the rights of intellectual property. China is not recognized and in retaliation imposed duties on imports of American goods by $110 billion. the Conflict dragged on and went in the geopolitical plane.
Crisis or no crisis?
Talk about the threat of recession in the United States are premature, argues Ivan kapustyasky, a leading analyst of the Forex Optimum.
“Most likely we should speak about stagnation and slippage. If you focus on service PMI in June-July figures were at a good level of 52.2-53 units and only in August fell to 50.9, while overall U.S. GDP, according to the second quarter, still grew 2% year: basically, of course, thanks to the services sector, which in itself is more than 75% of the entire us economy”, — quotes the numbers expert.
The issue of a possible American (Chinese or world) production decline while mainly used as the obvious pretext for reducing interest rates the fed. The main and hidden purpose of this financial “RAID” is a cardinal “shrinkage-tapped” interest, which forced US to pay the debts, pays attention kapustyasky.
History of trade wars have already affected on interest on debt: 3% annual growth decelerated to 1.5% and decreasing until the end of the year the rate will drop “premium” for the bond holders is even lower.
Kapustyasky believes that the fed “not the case” too has increased in 2018 key interest rate — as much as four times. Now it needs to return to the level of 1-1. 25%, to “restart” and extend a long growth cycle, which is now out of steam.