The aggressor here is not the place: Putin wasn’t invited to Poland for events to mark the 80th anniversary of the beginning…

The Polish government has confirmed that it will not invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Warsaw in September, the commemorative events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war. For the first time about it it became known in March. Then the office of the President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that invitations will get only partners of the Republic in the European Union and the countries participating in the program “Eastern partnership”. In particular, coordinated the visit to Poland of President Vladimir Zelensky.
This decision caused discontent in Moscow. The Russian foreign Ministry stated that “surprised” the unwillingness of the Polish leadership to invite Putin.
Thursday, July 18, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Jacek Sasin , the radio station Polskie Radio 24 clearly expressed the government’s position on this issue.
“I think that it would be inappropriate to mark the anniversary of the beginning of armed aggression against Poland with participation of the leader, which today treats its neighbors by the same methods. Putin — the leader of the country, which carries out armed aggression against their neighbors”, — said the Sasin.
Then Deputy Prime Minister of Poland said that the ceremony in Warsaw with a high probability it will arrive the President of the United States Donald trump. This information, according to him, yet informal. “However, we can with great certainty say that the visit will take place”, — said the Sasin.
He also confirmed that all the invitations have been sent. Among those who received them, is and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Her presence while Berlin has not confirmed, but in Warsaw, is optimistic.
Thus, according to the Sasin, commemorative events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the start of world war II in Warsaw “will have an international scale.”
