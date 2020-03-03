The agreement of Japan with the IOC potentially allows postponing the Olympics Minister
Seiko Hashimoto
Olympic games 2020 to be held in late summer in Tokyo can be moved to the end of 2020, the year due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The conclusion you can come after the speech responsible for the Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto in front of Japanese Parliament.
In particular, Seiko, which at the time took part in four winter Olympic games in speed skating and three summer Olympic games, said that the agreement with Japan IOC has the potential to postpone the competition.
“The contract stipulates the Olympics in 2020 year. This can be interpreted as the possibility of a delay. But we do our best to the Olympics take place in accordance with the plan,” said the bronze medalist of the winter Olympics 1992 in Albertville in response to a question from parliamentarians.
According to the latest data, the number of infected by coronavirus in Japan is 980 people. Of these, 706 people aboard the cruise liner Diamond Princess.