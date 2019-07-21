The aircraft of the airline ‘Rossiya’, departing to Prague, returned to Moscow (PHOTOS)

Passenger liner, carrying out flight Moscow – Prague, returned to the departure airport because of a fire in the baggage compartment, reports TASS citing a source in the emergency services. “Landing has passed normally, no one was injured,” – said the Agency interlocutor.

At the time of emergency on Board the Boeing 737 were 187 people. Currently they expect backup side to fly to Prague.

As reported TASS the press service of Vnukovo airport, during the flight triggered the fire sensor, the crew turned it off and decided to return to Moscow.

“The passengers are in the airport, the airline is looking for them the other side. The technical Committee of the airline finds out the cause of triggering the sensor,” – said the press service.

After flight 5739 has been activated fire alarm sensor in the baggage compartment of the aircraft. In order to comply with the safety measures, the aircraft commander immediately made the decision to return the liner to the departure airport and announced the deployment of sensor services airport Vnukovo. The plane is grounded, there is an investigation of the incident. The crew found no signs of smoke during the flight.