The aircraft performed the longest passenger flight in the history of the COVID-19
Pandemic coronavirus unintentionally led to the establishment of a new record for the farthest in world history — in terms of commercial flight after the plane Air Tahiti Nui was forced to fly from French Polynesia to France without landing for 16 hours, breaking the 9 765 miles (15 715 kilometers), writes Fox News.
14 Mar airline Air Tahiti Nui, flying TN064, made a flight from Tahiti to Paris, which became the longest distance of the scheduled passenger flights. He left at 3 a.m. local time on March 14, and landed at the airport of Charles de Gaulle in Paris at 6:30 am local time March 15.
Although usually this flight stops in Los Angeles to pick up passengers and refuel, the new travel ban, which does not allow foreign citizens from Europe to enter the United States, deprived the Board of such opportunity. Instead, officials on Air Tahiti Nui decided to take advantage of “favourable winds and light passenger loads”, flying directly to Paris.
According to reports, from the beginning to the end of the flight of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has been in the air for about 15 hours and 45 minutes.
Although the duration of the flight and the distance covered was due to the current travel ban, he broke the distance record flight by Singapore Airlines for 9534-mile (15 343-km) passenger flight between Singapore and Newark, new Jersey.
However, the flight on Air Tahiti Nui was unable to overcome the record for the flight Singapore-Newark for a temporary duration is 18 hours 45 minutes.
Australian carrier Qantas has previously completed a record non-stop flight between London and Sydney, while in the sky a whopping 19 hours and 19 minutes and covered 11 miles 060 (17 799 km). However, this flight was not taken into account in any aviation report, because the Board was not commercial passengers.
