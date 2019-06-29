The aircraft turned engine aircraft in BBQ grill

Авиатехники превратили двигатель самолета в гриль-барбекю

For Americans, barbecue is sacred. To fry the sausages and steaks on independence Day can be considered the duty of every patriot of the United States. This holiday gather the family and neighbors, coming together for the parade, and then deploy to a real feast of taste in the backyard of his home. And all were well fed and happy, the guys from Delta Airlines Tech Ops decided to get serious. They turned a decommissioned engine Pratt & Whitney PW2000 Boeing 757 in “reactive” BBQ grill that can roast up to 500 burgers in an hour.

Авиатехники превратили двигатель самолета в гриль-барбекю

Авиатехники превратили двигатель самолета в гриль-барбекю

Авиатехники превратили двигатель самолета в гриль-барбекю

Авиатехники превратили двигатель самолета в гриль-барбекю

Авиатехники превратили двигатель самолета в гриль-барбекю

