The airline offers 50 thousand free tickets to Japan: the terms of the stock
If the Olympics in Tokyo not a good enough reason for planning a trip to Japan in the summer of 2020, the Japan Airlines offers free tickets in place of surprise in this far Eastern country for 50,000 lucky winners. Writes about this Time.
To encourage tourists to travel more widely in Japan, the airline is giving away free round-trip tickets for flights within Japan to foreign tourists.
There are a few requirements: travelers should fly to Japan on Japan Airlines flights in the period from 1 July to 30 September 2020. They must also be registered in the program for frequent flyer airline Bank Bank.
Applications for participation in the program will open in late February, and it is expected that the airline will release more information in January 2020. Free tickets will be issued in sequence.
The airline offers direct flights from major US cities, but travellers can book flights from other cities on the website of Japan Airlines.
Candidates will have to choose which airport they want to fly either Haneda airport in Tokyo, or the airports in Itami or Kansai in Osaka. Travelers will offer four possible areas within Japan. If they win, they will receive an email within three days notifies in which of four areas they will fly free.
In addition Nippon Airways, the largest airline in Japan, will offer discounts on tickets to the less visited areas of Japan in the summer of 2020. Tickets, which allow travelers to make multiple trips, will go on sale just in time for the Olympics.
It is expected that this summer in Japan will experience a surge of tourism because the country will host the Olympic games 2020 from 24 July to 9 August. Some of the famous hotels in Tokyo have already closed the booking of rooms and projected shortage of 14 000 rooms. The government expects that the Olympics will attract about 10 million visitors.
In recent years the country has seen a tourist boom. According to the National tourist organization of Japan in 2018 in Japan visited more than 31 million visitors, including 1.5 million tourists from the United States.
Conducted final preparations for the games in 2020; new national stadium that will be used as the location for ceremonies of opening and closing, was completed in early December 2019.
This is the second time the Olympiad is held in Tokyo. In 1964, the city became the first metropolis in Asia to host the game.