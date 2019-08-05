The airline returned the singer Assol lost wedding dress
Wedding dress Katya Gumenyuk, along with shoes and accessories an early flight flew from London to Kiev.
Singer Katya Gumenyuk (ex-Assol) received long-awaited dress after several days of ignorance. On Sunday she, along with her mother returned from London, where they sewed designer wedding dress of your dreams, flight airline LOT. When the time came to return to Ukraine, it is Packed in a cardboard box and put into the Luggage compartment. In Kiev, the artist learned the outfit wasn’t on the plane from London, he never flew.
The trial dragged on for 72 hours, after which the airline announced the cause of the problem. They said that the Luggage of the artist was removed from flight from-for excess of admissible norms of weight – he was 32 kg, 23 of which dress – and 9 – shoes and accessories. This morning a plane with the outfit of the singer landed in Kiev.
“I’m so glad with my dress all right! I was prepared for the worst, but my most precious cargo was fully intact. Wedding soon, you need to carefully prepare everything, and find a new dress would take a very long time”, – says Katya Gumenyuk.
The wedding singer will take place on September 19. Elect Kathy was her childhood friend, a business analyst Artem Taranenko.