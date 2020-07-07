The airline Wizz air opened a base in Lviv
Photo: wizzair.com
Wizz air opened a base in Lviv and launched a new direction
Also the low-cost airline has launched several new destinations from the city — in Germany, Estonia, Portugal, Denmark and Poland.
The airline Wizz air opened a base in the airport of Lviv. It is reported by the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Vladislav Crickley Telegram Wednesday, July 1.
In addition, open new directions from Lviv to European cities:
- Lviv-Hamburg
- Lviv-Tallinn
- Lviv-Billund
- Lviv-Lisbon
- Lviv-Tobago
Crickley expressed the hope that soon these flights will be able to use and Ukrainian tourists.
Earlier, Wizz Air has resumed flights from Ukraine to a number of European countries. The airline encourages its passengers to register landing and buy the services online.
It was also reported that Wizz Air launches new flight from Kiev. From 1 July the airline will launch the flight Kiev — Salzburg. The flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays.
korrespondent.net