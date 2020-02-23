The airport of the future: what will the control system security in 10 years
Scanners of shoes, less false positives and ease of control system security — it may be a new reality in airports in the near future. Yes, go through the airport security, finally, will become faster and easier. This writes the Reader’s Digest.
Air travel will also be much safer. Currently Administraciya transportation security (TSA) serves more than 2 million people a day, at airports across the country, there are about 950 machines with advanced image processing technologies. Soon they will have even more advanced technology.
Scanners Shoe
One technology that should soon appear, is imaging of millimeter waves for shoes. Thanks to this innovation, travelers no longer have to remove their shoes and line of checkpoints will move faster.
“At that time, as most of the Shoe scanners are just metal detectors and can’t find chemical powders or other contraband, the Shoe scanners in the millimetre range, called SS1, can detect weapons, explosives, connections or electronics hidden in shoes,” says Dan Wheeler, CEO of Plymouth Rock Technologies.
If the alarm is triggered, the passenger simply be redirected to the conveyor where it is asked to remove shoes for more intensive inspection. Scanners Shoe can also be used at other key points during the trip, including when passengers are checking baggage, and at the gate.
Additional locations for screening
According to Wheeler, the future system of security checks at the airport will include multiple levels of verification outside the main checkpoint where today tested all travelers.
“These additional items will be placed in the places of disembarkation of the passengers outside the departure areas, in Parking lots, airports, and near passes and tunnels,” she explained.
Several points of safety checks will help to identify potentially problematic passengers in advance, so everyone, eventually, will be able to pass the last control point security. The point is that the process of checking in at the airport will be more thorough and safe for all passengers.
AI security
In addition to the cameras, the security zone will be equipped with more intelligent safety devices the next generation, which include artificial intelligence.
“This will include images and millimeter-wave radar, infrared sensors and sensors of chemical traces,” says Wheeler. The device will detect threats and suspicious behavior at distances far from the airport gates where fewer people. According to Wheeler, it will create a safer environment inside the airport terminals.
More automation
You can already see the beginning of this process — self-service kiosks and online check-in for certain airlines.
“This is a clear indication that reception with long queues gradually fading,” explains Wheeler. However, this bitter-sweet: many of those who work in the reception areas, will likely lose his job, but it can save you money business in the long term. If companies do not pay these employees, it is possible that they will reduce transport costs, which will affect the prices of tickets.
It is also consistent with the increasingly popular trend of semiautomatically that works directly with our phones — the technology that you are probably already used.
“Many of us also receive notification of the planting, information about flights and schedule changes are automatically sent to our smartphones,” says Wheeler. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Biometric and blockchain technology
According to Wheeler, biometric security technology will lead to the fully automated cycle of entry and exit from the airport. In the future, after you register and scan passengers will be issued with biometric token, you need to verify the passport, boarding pass and ID to travel. It may not be a physical token. It can be safely stored in the smartphone.
The best facial recognition technology
The face recognition technology is developing at a considerable pace, and soon they will become an integral part of the registration process. Passengers will scan for the presence of biometric identifiers, in addition to the simple recognition of facial features.
“Even more unique than fingerprints, explains Wheeler. — Use a combination of both would be very reliable identity verification”.
This information is transmitted via encryption technology to immigration staff and security, will ultimately facilitate the process of arrival and departure.
Some airports are already testing this technology, which can be used to track passengers from arrival to departure. Still it was faster and more reliable than checking passports manually.
Purpose-built airports
Two of the biggest problems faced by security personnel of the airports of the United States, this is a huge area that needs to be monitored, and different design of airports, which complicates the development of universal solutions. According to Douglas Smith, former assistant head of the Department of homeland security and current member of the Advisory Board of Plymouth Rock Technologies, there are very few modern airports, which complicates the process of securing them.
“Special airports, such as new in Doha, Qatar, was designed not so long ago, explains Smith. Airports are forced to install new technologies in many buildings that were commissioned before these technologies were invented”.
Less false positives
Equipment operators should be well aware of how each item of safety equipment, and what it finds. According to Wheeler, they must also have equipment that will allow them to make quick decisions to increase its effectiveness.
“Most people may not understand that the agents of the TSA, for example, must look for more than knives, weapons or needles, he explains. They are also looking for components that can make a weapon. They need to look at the pictures and piece together the puzzle, but operator fatigue can lead to mistakes.”
The solution to these problems and gaps in airport security will be associated with the use of new technologies designed to improve the level of equipment available. With advances in machine learning, artificial intelligence and new technologies of visualization, such as scanning shoes on millimeter waves and remote display, the frequency of false positives will decrease, and the operators will not have to solve such problems on their own.
bookmark