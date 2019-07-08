The aliens are already on Earth: scientist have found a living alien

| July 8, 2019 | News | No Comments

Пришельцы уже на Земле: ученый нашел живого инопланетянина

An Egyptologist from France found himself a real live alien in one of the secret rooms in the pyramid, according NewsOboz.org with reference to planetanovosti.com.

Louis Cupar alien found accidentally during another excavation, another pyramid.

The secret room in which they found an alien creature, was kept secret and hidden from human sight. If to believe to him, during discovery the stranger was absolutely alive, but was in a state of suspended animation.

Next to the alien managed to find enough old papyrus, which contained ancient writings. After the discovery was deciphered, scientists found out that an alien being came to our planet back in the time when Egypt ruled by Pharaoh Khufu. According to these strange discoveries, the ancient Egyptians worked closely with different extraterrestrial civilizations. They are respected by the alien, because the pyramid was built in such a way to make something similar for the “vessel” for the stranger.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.