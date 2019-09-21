The aliens have left thousands of people came to the assault Area-51. VIDEO
According to authorities, the assault on the Area-51 has become a party in the middle of the Nevada desert. It was visited by several thousand people, some of them were arrested. About it writes The Guardian.
According to Sheriff Lincoln County (NV) Kerry Lee, was only arrested three people for violations during festivals Alienstock and Area-51 Basecamp in a tiny desert cities Rachel and Heiko.
It was reported a few minor injuries, one person suffered from dehydration.
At the party were very much costumed space aliens, while these aliens were never reported.
“Everyone here has a wonderful sense of community,” said John Derryberry, who came to the festival with my friend Sarah shore, Nashville (tn).
“It all started as a joke, and now people got to know each other,” says 23-year-old Tracy Ferguson of Sioux falls (South Dakota). He explained that the Internet pushed him to go to Nevada with his girlfriend.
Lee said the man who reportedly went missing on Friday, September 20, the following morning found safe after he went to the festival camp in Xico to the gate Area-51, .
On Friday, September 20, at 3 o’clock in the morning, almost 100 people flocked to the well-known “back gate” of the legendary former top-secret US air force base near the tiny town of Rachel, and another 40 gathered made it more difficult to transition to a less known target in the valley Tikaboo.
According to Lee, about 300 people came to the gate Tikaboo day, and another 800 during the day drove the eight-mile dusty road to the gate of Rachel.
One of them, a woman at the age of 60 years old from California, was arrested after it was made clear by the Deputy Sheriff, her husband and everyone around her that she is about to enter into forbidden territory no matter what.
“It was what she wanted to do,” said the Sheriff.
According to Lee, two men were arrested after military found them in the mountains within the perimeter of the base.
The gate was lit with bright spotlights, cameras, and all around surrounded by barbed wire.
The Sheriff of the neighboring County of Nye reported that approximately 40 people dispersed from the gates of the base after alert officers about 3 o’clock in the morning.
The initiator of the assault Area-51 has a 20-year-old boy from Bakersfield (CA), Matty Roberts.
Festival Area-51 Basecamp took place in the tiny town of Haikou. Organizer George Harris said he expected to see about 5,000 spectators, but Lee said the audience seems to be in the hundreds.
25-year-old Cyril Sudan lamented the fact that he was disappointed a small number of people. The guy shot a video for his YouTube channel and said that he will wait until Friday night to finally assess the situation.
“We know that can’t cross the gate, said Soudant. But if tonight we get together, a little dance and drink, it’ll be fun”.