The alternative to the Taser: the police in the United States has provided superhero gadgets
Several police departments in the US in test mode, use a new device called the Bolowrap — it can be a substitute for the stun gun that police use now. This writes RTVi.
Bolowrap is a similar size with the usual Taser device, which when pressed releases the cord of Kevlar length of 2.5 m.
Cord “covers” the alleged infringer and stunning it. One of the officers, which tested the device, assured that no pain is felt.
Bolowrap working distance from 3 to 7.6 m. Cord flies out of the device at a speed of 200 meters per hour. Media compare the gadget with web of spider-Man, but something similar happened, for example, and Batman.
The Creator of the device, the company Wrap Technologies positions it as a safe alternative to the Taser. According to statistics, in all the years of use by us police Taser, the device was the cause of 1.1 million deaths among detainees (including 49 deaths were in 2018). Moreover, among the founders of Wrap Technologies there are those who worked on the tasers.
The company also conducted test screenings for police in Australia and New Zealand.
Critics of the new methods of detention of suspects believe that the government should not Finance them, and to develop ways to avoid forcible detention, notes the Guardian.