The amazing story of latkes: Hanukkah why eat hash Browns
After lighting Chanukah candles, which takes a couple of seconds that it would be logical to do next? There! Of course, there are latkes, writes CBS News. Crispy, fried, with a light aroma of onions, these potato pancakes with a savory filling like.
Why latkes? The simple answer is that they are designed to remind Jews of the miracle associated with Hanukkah. But this story is not easy.
In 164 year BC a devout Jew who called himself Judas Maccabee, and his followers overthrew the Greek king of Syria, who tried to impose Greek customs and religion of the people of Israel. Hanukkah means “dedication”.
“It marks the victory of the Maccabees or returned from the temple, said Jane Cohen, a Jewish food historian and author of a cookbook. And when they re-consecrated the temple and cleaned up, they took a ritual oil for the candelabra, and the only ritual oil, which was pure enough, only lasted for one day.”
But miraculously it lasted eight days. Centuries later, the Jews were told to celebrate Hanukkah by eating food cooked in oil. But then again, why latkes?
There appears in the history of Judith. “Apparently, Judith was a beautiful widow, said Cohen. And she intended to tempt Holofernes who kept the city under siege Betulia. She made a very savoury pancakes, levivot, and filled them with a salty cheese. And Holofernes, who was going to seduce or rape her, and continued to eat them. And he was so thirsty that I just drank an incredible amount of wine until he lost consciousness at this moment, this beautiful widow cut off his head!”
“And how Judith is associated with Hanukkah?” — asked the correspondent of March Teichner.
“Here begins the strange part, he said. — Nobody not really sure how this mixed up”.
But it happened, and the middle ages the Jews in Italy ate cheese pancakes during Hanukkah.
We come to the subject of potatoes. Potatoes were cheap, and due to poverty among East European Jews became the key ingredient of latkes (the Yiddish pancakes).
Niki Russ of Federman — owner of Russ & Daughters in new York in the fourth generation. For 105 years her family has been in the Jewish food. When Teichner asked how they cook the latkes, Federman said: “In a normal day, when there is no output, we make 1,000 latkes a day. During Hanukkah we are going to do 5,000 a day.”
Latkes are made in small batches by hand.
“You communicate with the ancestors when you do that,” he said Federman.
If there is a secret how to cook latkes, it — drain off excess liquid.
The mixture is divided into cutlets, which are first fried in the pan, and then deep-fried in oil (in Russ & Daughters use canola oil, it is rapeseed).
You need to eat latkes crisp and warm.
“The story of Hanukkah and latkes is a story of perseverance and a little magic, and it’s a universal story,” said Federman.
So the Brooklyn Museum justifies certain liberties enjoyed by the chefs participating in the annual festival of latkes. Have you ever heard about Vietnamese latkes? Or how about sweet potato latkes?
Hanukkah is considered a minor holiday for Jews, but it makes sense: the Talmud, the book of the laws of Judaism, indicates that during Hanukkah should not be of sorrow and fasting. No problem, if the latkes are good and a lot of them.