The AMC is reviewing the situation with electricity

The Ukrainian electricity market is characterized by high concentration, noted in the ACU
The Antimonopoly Committee does not preclude the use of anticompetitive practices in the energy market for high prices.
A number of manufacturers and sellers could act in concert in the electricity market. This is stated in the answer of the Antimonopoly Committee at the request of the energy reform.
“The analysis of different segments of the electricity market for 2020 will be able to indicate the use of some of the players of anti-competitive practices”, – noted in AMKU.
The Committee has sent requests for information to manufacturers of electricity, suppliers, traders, NEK Ukrenergo, GP market Operator and the National regulatory Commission of energy and utilities.
After receiving the information, the Committee decides, said in the letter.
“We are talking about the actions of energy producers and traders who may have signs of unfair competition, including by manipulating the price bids and volumes of electricity on the market”, – stressed in the AMC.
