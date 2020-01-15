The American Airlines passenger sent more than 100 messages of an intimate nature
A woman from San Diego (CA) filed a lawsuit against American Airlines alleging that one of her employees sent her more than 100 text messages of an intimate nature. This writes ABC News.
In April 2019 Ashley bar waited for the flight from San Diego to Chicago (Illinois), suddenly she started to receive text messages on your phone from an unknown number. She asked the sender’s name and how he got her number.
Bar said that reports were received from the American Airlines agent who got her number on the baggage tag. The bar also argues that the messages continued after the plane took off, it became clear that the stranger was also in the plane.
The lawsuit alleges that the employee wanted to come into physical contact with the bar, and in the texts were images, leading to these thoughts. Bar attorneys do not know the name of the airline, so I called him John DOE.
One of the messages John DOE asks the bar to sit next to him on the plane and offers her privileges associated with the airline, in exchange for sexual contact.
“Friendship with me will be very useful for you! I can always provide you with good seats, lounge access and free flights!! You can think of. I’m always very respectful of you,” seen in the screenshots of the messages.
“I asked him: “Who are you? How do you know who I am? How did you get the information?”, — said bar.
The bar asked the sender to stop communicating with her and warned the stewardess. John DOE was escorted from the plane when they landed in Chicago.
The lawsuit claims that now she has problems with sleeping, eating and socializing, because of the message she sought professional psychological help.
The lawsuit also alleges that American Airlines knew about the tendency of John DOE to contact the customers of the airline that way, but not fired him.
“American Airlines has done a sufficient job of hiring and supervising employees to protect their customers from sexual harassment and harassment,” reads the lawsuit.
The bar has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines and John DOE, accusing them of negligent hiring, harassment, harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, she also claims damages and attorney’s fees.
“The airline should know that they should never contact customers outside of the professional relationship,” said lawyer Joseph bar Itself.
In a statement, American Airlines said: “American Airlines is serious about the privacy and security of our customers. We investigated the allegations and took appropriate action. The employee involved in the complaint no longer works for American Airlines”.