The American Airlines passengers may have been infected with hepatitis A because of a sick flight attendant
Based on data from Center for control and prevention of diseases, some passengers aboard American Airlines flight may have been infected with hepatitis A virus from the flight attendant, says Fox Business.
According to the airline, the infection could have happened on 21 September during a flight from San Francisco to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Officials from the County health Department Mecklenburg interviewed all 18 passengers who were on Board the flight from California. According to the representative of the Department Rebecca Carter, all the passengers had been vaccinated against hepatitis A.
This virus causes liver disease. He is characterized by symptoms such as fatigue, poor appetite, abdominal pain, nausea and jaundice, which usually disappear after about two months, according to the CDC website .
American Airlines and CDC officials are investigating the nature of the impact.
“Usually the virus is transmitted from person to person by the fecal-oral route or through the consumption of contaminated food or water,” — said on the website.
According to the ABC News, American Airlines will not publicly confirm whether one of its flight attendants And hepatitis or any other disease.
Meanwhile a press-the Secretary American Airlines crystal bird assured potential passengers that the airline works closely with the CDC to “coordinate measures related to health and safety”.
“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” Byrd said in a statement on behalf of American Airlines.
“We are in close contact with representatives of the Center for control and prevention of diseases and public health communities, so we will coordinate with them any necessary action related to health and safety,” she added.
Federal health officials declare that the country is in the midst of an outbreak of hepatitis A.
Since 2012, the number of cases of hepatitis A in the United States increases. Since in 2016 was recorded outbreaks, the CDC lists the 30 States that reported cases of the disease. According to the web site of the Department of health of the County of Mecklenburg , as of 27 September 2019 was 26 276 cases, including 15 819 hospital admissions and 268 — death.
Only in the period from April 2018 to June 2019 in the County of Mecklenburg were registered 39 cases of hepatitis A, according to public health officials.