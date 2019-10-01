The American broke the record of Bolt on number of gold medals at the world championship in athletics
Allyson Felix (second from right) with team USA
American Sprinter Allyson Felix, specializing in sprint was a 12-time world champion, ahead of the number of gold awards won at the Championships, the legendary Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt, whose assets 11 awards of the higher test.
Record the gold Felix won in the USA national team, before winning the mixed relay 4×400 m world record.
Together with Felix in the finals ran Wilbert London, About Courtney and Michael cherry. The Americans ran the relay in 3 minutes 09,34 seconds.
33-year-old Felix is also the only one in the history of women’s athletics 6-time Olympic champion.