The American company has reduced the hiring of employees to 7-year low
According to the business survey, the pace of hiring by U.S. companies fell to a seven-year low. In addition, fewer employers raises wages to their employees.
Only a fifth of the economists surveyed by the National Association for business Economics, said that their companies hired additional workers for the last 3 months, says Fox Business. For comparison, in July such information provided a third of the staff.
The total number of jobs has not changed in 69% of companies compared to 57% in July. The broad measure of the increase in jobs in the survey fell to its lowest level since October 2012.
The slowdown of employment occurs to the extent that, as more companies have reported slower sales growth and profits. Business experts also expect the slowdown in the economy next year, partly because the duty has led to higher prices and reduced sales for many firms.
Perhaps because of fears about the weakening economy, enterprises are less likely to offer higher wages, even with unemployment at 50-year low. Only a third of economists said their firms raised wages during the last 3 months compared to 6 months ago.
Companies are also reducing their investments in machines, computers and other equipment. According to the survey, the percentage of firms that increase their spending on such goods is at the lowest level for the last 5 years.
Sales also grow more slowly. Only 39% of economists said sales rose for the last 3 months, compared to 61% a year earlier. And only 38% said they expect sales growth in the next 3 months, as compared to 61% a year ago.
Many business economists blamed the deterioration of the business environment, the duties of the President of trump on steel, aluminum and most of the imports from China. 35% said that duty caused damage to their companies, while only 7% said they had a positive effect.
Of those who said that fees influenced their companies, 19% said they had reduced their sales, and 30% said fees have increased costs.
According to estimates of economists surveyed Refinitiv, the U.S. economy has added this month 90 thousands of new jobs in non-agricultural sector, which is 46 thousand less than in September. This was the slowest growth since the addition of 62 thousand seats in may and significantly below the average monthly increase of 161 thousand this year.
Two-thirds of economists predict that since the third quarter of 2019 third quarter of 2020 the economy will grow only 1.1-2%. A year ago, they were more optimistic: almost three quarters predicted growth of 2.1–3% from the third quarter of 2018 for the third quarter of 2019.
The survey involved 101 economist in the companies and trade associations in the period from 26 September to 14 October 2019.