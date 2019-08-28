The American company Tesla plans to purchase the battery from LG
At the moment, Tesla is negotiating with the Korean company LG.
But while the supplier of batteries for Tesla is the Japanese company Panasonic, which was directly involved in the construction of a plant in Nevada.
Lately, the Internet is beginning to emerge that the relationship between the two major partners gradually begin to deteriorate, and therefore, the American company starts to negotiate with other suppliers.
In January of this year, the Japanese giant has signed a contract with Toyota, and later, the company froze all investment in the Gigafactory plant. Then the company reached the results that it will be possible to ensure the production of 500 thousand Model 3 per year, as well as stations Powerwall — much more than it can provide itself Tesla.
The head of Tesla Elon Musk said that the real growth rate of 24 GWh/year, and this will be enough for maintenance, while Panasonic has proven that the company develops the figure of 35 GWh/year.
In June of this year the world became known the news that Tesla secret from everyone develops their own batteries. The information that the group has its own secret laboratory dedicated to the study and creation of lithium-ion batteries (it is one of the best batteries at the moment), as well as special equipment that will produce these batteries in huge volumes.
The media learned about this from former employees of the company, he and the current is also confirmed.
Already reported that LG Chem agree to supply battery for Tesla factory in China. These batteries are planning to produce in our own factory LG.
Another alternative could be a Chinese company CATL, ranked second in production of batteries for 2018 (the first is located the Alliance of Tesla and Panasonic).
LG Chem is also a major partner, however, is considerably lower than the company CATL.