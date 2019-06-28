The American listened to the seller of the gas station and won a million dollars
The inhabitant of American state Michigan has won the lottery a million dollars thanks to the seller. He advised her to buy tickets, the Agency said .
At the end of last week, 60-year-old don stopped at the gas station. She wasn’t planning to buy tickets, but the seller advised me to buy.
“I stopped at the gas station, and when he was about to leave, the seller suggested to buy lottery tickets. He said he hit jackpot and it’s interesting. I bought ten tickets and got distracted, forgetting about them. Then when I was leaving, the salesman reminded me to pick up the tickets,” – said don.
In the end, the advice of the seller was correct. A woman won a million. Some of the money she plans to spend on home improvement, and the rest save for the future.
