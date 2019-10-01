The American media blamed the Shooting Association of the USA in the work on Russian
The investigation of the U.S. Senate regarding the relationship of the National rifle Association (NRA) with Russia shows that tax-exempt organization in the United States working as a information channel and provides Russian officials access to high-level Republicans for the service “profitable opportunities for your personal business.” About this time, according to Politicus USA.
The Ranking member of the Senate Committee on Finance Ron Wyden released the findings of its 18-month investigation of the NRA relations with Russia, which shows that the NRA may have violated numerous tax laws.
The results of the investigation indicate that the delegation 2015 in Moscow was the official visit of the NRA, and was intended to demonstrate American relations Alexander Torshin with the Kremlin despite claims by the NRA that it was an informal trip, organised by people just interested in promoting gun rights in Russia.
Also, insiders of the NRA exchanged access to the American political system for profitable business opportunities.
In addition, the NRA may have violated tax law, which prohibits the use of any organization resources for personal gain.
Insiders NRA could violate US sanctions, to meet with sanctioned Russian government officials and arms manufacturers associated with the state, in search of personal business opportunities.
According to the investigation, the Republicans refused to cooperate. It is unknown if the Russians have access to any of the elected officials in the United States.
The FBI is investigating the relationship between the NRA and Russia for many years.
The Republican majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell has been lauded by Russian and partly financed by them. According to the company Lev Blavatnik “has made more than 6.3 million dollars, of which $ 2.5 million went to the Foundation of the leadership of the Senate McConnell. According to reports, in 2017, the Blavatnik donated to the Committee a further $ 1 million, bringing the total sum amounted to $ 3.5 million”.
The Senate report calls on the IRS to investigate abuses by the NRA as its tax-exempt status and encourages at last, “to investigate, shy Russian arms manufacturers from the sanctions on doing business in the United States.”