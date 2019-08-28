The American rapper released the clip under the Russian chanson. VIDEO
A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Meyers) has announced the release of a new video for the song Babushka Boi. From the teaser, the clip is filmed in the style of the 1930-ies, and the rapper he looks like a gangster, but with a kerchief on her head. This writes Crime Russia.
The rest of the gangsters in the video are wondering why “this black guy” wearing a headscarf? One of them says, that a veil needs to cover the scar on his face. Another gangster thinks he must be hiding her battered face as a “housewife.” A version of the third — rapper just a Russian grandmother.
Concert A$AP Rocky in Moscow was cancelled on 10 July for his arrest in Sweden. The rapper was arrested on 3 July after a concert at the festival’s hip-hop Smash at the stadium in Stockholm. In the Swedish capital, he and four other members of the group scuffled with two migrants from Afghanistan who were chasing the musicians.
A$AP Rocky was released on August 2.